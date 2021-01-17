U.S. CDC reports 394,495 deaths from the coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker carries blood tests of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient inside a COVID-19 unit at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth, New Jersey, U.S., January 8, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 23,653,919 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 213,145 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 3,557 to 394,495.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the illness known as COVID-19, caused by the coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EST on Saturday versus its previous report a day earlier.(bit.ly/3m662x4)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.