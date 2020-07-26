U.S. CDC reports 4,163,892 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People wait in line for free groceries distributed by the Chelsea Collaborative in a city hard hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., July 22, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,163,892 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 64,582 cases from its previous daily count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 929 to 145,942.

The CDC reported bit.ly/2WXE9Od its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 25 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.