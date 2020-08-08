U.S. CDC reports 4,920,369 coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 4,920,369 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 62,042 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,340 to 160,220.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.