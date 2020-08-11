U.S. CDC reports 5,064,171 coronavirus cases

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 5,064,171 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 40,522 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 565 to 162,407.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 10 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.