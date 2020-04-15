U.S. CDC reports 605,390 coronavirus cases, 24,582 deaths

FILE PHOTO: People walk on the streets, a day after California's Governor Gavin Newsom implemented a statewide "stay at home order" directing the state's nearly 40 million residents to stay in their homes for the foreseeable future in the face of the fast-spreading coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in San Francisco, California, U.S. March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 605,390 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 26,385 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,330 to 24,582.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 14 compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.