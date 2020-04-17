U.S. CDC reports 661,712 coronavirus cases, 33,049 deaths

People wait in a line around the block for a pop-up food pantry amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 661,712 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,164 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,978 to 33,049.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on April 16, compared with its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.