U.S. CDC reports 68,440 coronavirus cases, 994 deaths

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 68,440 coronavirus cases, an increase of 13,987 cases from its previous count, and said the death toll had risen by 257 to 994.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness, COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on March 25, compared to its count a day earlier. (bit.ly/2IVY1JT).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The total count does not include cases among repatriated citizens from Wuhan, China and Japan.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.