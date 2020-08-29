U.S. CDC reports coronavirus deaths increase by 978 to 181,143

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker uses a swab to test a man at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-in testing location in Houston, Texas, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

(Reuters) - The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus rose by 978 to 181,143 people, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Saturday, reporting a total of 5,890,532 cases, an increase of 44,656 from its previous count.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 28 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/3hw8DyN)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.