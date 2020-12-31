U.S. CDC reports record 3,764 coronavirus deaths in a day

A Florida Department of Health medical worker prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine in the parking lot of the Gulf View Square Mall in New Port Richey near Tampa, Florida, U.S. December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Octavio Jones

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday reported 341,199 deaths from the new coronavirus, a record rise of 3,764 deaths from its previous count.

The agency said the number of cases had risen by 230,337 to 19,663,976.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 30 versus its previous report a day earlier. (bit.ly/33mTSJz)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.