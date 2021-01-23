U.S. CDC says 41.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 20.5 million administered

Registered pharmacist fills a dead volume syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in William Reid Apartments in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., January 23, 2021. Mary Altaffer/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 20,537,990 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 41,411,550 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

The agency said 17,390,345 people had received one or more doses, while 3,027,865 people got the second dose as of Saturday.

A total of 2,437,670 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 22, the agency had administered 19,107,959 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 39,892,400 doses.