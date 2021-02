FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the state of the U.S. economy and the need to pass coronavirus disease (COVID-19) aid legislation during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday that President Joe Biden was open to limiting coronavirus relief by income, and was disinclined to give aid to people who make more than $250,000.