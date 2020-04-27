Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a coronavirus response news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting “serious investigations” into what happened.

“We’re doing very serious investigations ... We are not happy with China,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

“We believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn’t have spread all over the world.”