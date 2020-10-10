Former New Jersey Governor Christie leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

FILE PHOTO: Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a news conference inside the James S. Brady Briefing Room at the White House September 27, 2020 in Washington, U.S. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said he was released from a hospital on Saturday where he had spent the past week being treated for COVID-19 after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Christie announced on Oct. 3 that he had checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey after testing positive for the virus earlier that day.

“I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week,” Christie, an advisor to President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, said on Twitter. “I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

When he announced his diagnosis, Christie said he was experiencing only mild symptoms. He said decided to enter the hospital in consultation with his doctors as “an important precautionary measure” because of his history with asthma.

Christie, who was on the team that helped Trump prepare for his debate with Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Sept. 29, is one of several allies of the president who have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Trump himself spent three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after announcing on Oct. 2 that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive.

Despite his diagnosis, Trump was set to return to the campaign later on Saturday with a speech from the White House balcony to supporters outside.