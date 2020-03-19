House lawmaker self quarantines after contact with Diaz-Balart

FILE PHOTO: House Rules Committee ranking member Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., listens during a House Rules Committee hearing on the impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 17, 2019. Matt Rourke/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Tom Cole, a prominent Republican in the House of Representatives, announced on Thursday that he would self-quarantine until March 27 after contact with another lawmaker who has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

“I was informed by the Attending Physician of Congress that my friend Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for COVID-19,” Cole said in a statement.

“While I have no symptoms and feel fine, I was around him for an extended period last week. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following the doctor’s instructions to self-quarantine until March 27.”