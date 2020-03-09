Health News
March 9, 2020 / 7:55 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. Representative Collins self-quarantines after contact with coronavirus patient

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) speaks to the media as the impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump continues in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Doug Collins said on Monday he was self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus at a conference in Maryland last month.

“This afternoon, I was notified by CPAC that they discovered a photo of myself and the patient who has tested positive for #COVID19,” Collins, a Georgia Republican, said on Twitter, referring to the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“While I am not experiencing any symptoms, I have decided to self-quarantine out of an abundance of caution,” he said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below