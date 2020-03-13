Major energy conference in Houston postponed from May until third quarter

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Offshore Technology Conference, which drew about 60,000 people to Houston last year, has been postponed from May until the third quarter of the year due to safety concerns around the novel coronavirus, organizers said Friday.

The announcement comes after other major energy conferences including Houston’s CERAWeek were canceled.

“Considering the rapidly changing guidance from governments and companies, OTC has chosen to postpone the conference from 4–7 May to the third quarter 2020,” the organizers said in an email. Dates in August and September are under review, they said.

About 2,300 companies exhibited last year at the trade show, which drew participants from the United States, China, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Canada, Norway and over 100 other countries.

Over 60,000 people attended last year, compared with over 100,000 at the event’s peak in 2014.