Key U.S. House Democrat hopeful on coronavirus stimulus, but no deal yet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United States House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House floor after voting, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on U.S. Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Wednesday that no deal for fresh coronavirus relief has been achieved yet between Democrats and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McDonnell, but he expressed hope that one could be reached “in the next few days.”

Speaking to reporters, Hoyer also said that any legislation that could be approved next week would likely need to be supplemented with further aid next year, as Americans battle the deadly virus that has shuttered millions of businesses and killed more than 270,000 Americans.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

