FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters in The Senate Reception Room during the second day of Trump's second impeachment trial in Washington, U.S., February 10, 2021. Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will begin debating President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday.

In remarks on the Senate floor, Schumer, a Democrat, did not say when the chamber might vote on the bill.