White House's Kudlow says it is a 'sunny, optimistic morning' in coronavirus negotiations: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow wears a mask in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday it was a “sunny, optimistic” morning in terms of negotiations on a coronavirus relief bill with House of Representatives’ Democratic leaders.

“I think there’s a relatively sunny, optimistic morning in terms of the negotiations,” Kudlow said on CNBC. “Things are moving in a favorable direction. I can’t promise anything, but things are getting better, looking better for this.”

