U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 8, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he is signing an executive order providing a payroll tax holiday for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year.

Speaking to reporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump said the tax holiday would be effective as of Aug. 1, “most likely.”