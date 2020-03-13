Pelosi to deliver statement on coronavirus economic relief bill Friday afternoon

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters following a national security briefing for members of the House of Representatives about how Russia has been using social media to stoke racial and social differences ahead of this year's general election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver a statement on the coronavirus economic relief bill currently under consideration in her chamber at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), her office said.

She will speak shortly before President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a press conference in the White House Rose Garden. Pelosi, a Democrat, has been negotiating with Republican Trump’s administration to swiftly pass a package aimed at limiting the economic damage to individuals and small businesses from the current coronavirus outbreak.