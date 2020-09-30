White House will not accept $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package: Mnuchin

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday the Trump administration would not accept Democrats’ proposal for a $2.2 trillion coronavirus aid package, and indicated he wanted a deal closer to $1.5 trillion.

“We’re not going to do a $2.2 trillion dollar deal,” Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network.

Asked if a compromise of $1.5 trillion would be acceptable, Mnuchin said: “It’s in that neighborhood.”