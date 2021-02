A man makes his way past the U.S. Capitol on the day the House of Representatives is expected to vote on legislation to provide $1.9 trillion in new coronavirus relief in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Rules Committee on Friday approved rules for debating legislation containing President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion plan to address the human and economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, advancing the bill to the House floor.