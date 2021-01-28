Sanders urges reconciliation process as lawmakers grapple with coronavirus relief bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, D-VT, questions Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm as she testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 27, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders urged the Senate on Wednesday to move forward with a reconciliation process that would make it easier to pass a large coronavirus economic relief bill.

“If Democrats are to address the enormous crises facing working people, and keep faith with the campaign promises we made, we must go forward aggressively with the Senate reconciliation process. There is no alternative. Now is the time for bold action,” Sanders said in a Twitter post.