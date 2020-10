U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) departs a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will speak on Thursday at 1 pm EDT (1700 GMT) about coronavirus relief, a source familiar with the talks between them said.

Pelosi earlier Thursday said that Democrats and the Trump administration remain far from agreement on COVID-19 relief in several key areas.