Trump says he will discuss more coronavirus money for states after current bill passes

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said discussions on additional coronavirus-related aid for state and local governments would start after Congress passes a bill funding more small business loans, hospitals and testing.

Congress and the White House are currently seeking to finalize a fourth funding measure aimed at countering the nation’s outbreak and it’s aftermath. Trump, in a tweet, said the next round of talks could address infrastructure, payroll tax cuts, and tax incentives for restaurants, entertainment and sports industries.