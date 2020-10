FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, U.S., in this still image taken from video, October 7, 2020. The White House/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged negotiators trying to hammer out a deal on coronavirus relief legislation to “go big.”

“Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!,” he said in a tweet.