U.S. House to vote Wednesday on one-week government funding bill: Hoyer

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building following a rainstorm on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to negotiate a long-term, overarching spending plan to avoid a government shutdown, Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, said on Monday.

“I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR to keep government open while negotiations continue,” Hoyer wrote on Twitter, referring to a continuing resolution for temporary funding.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

