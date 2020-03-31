Congress should wait to see whether more coronavirus action needed: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) enters the Senate Chamber Floor after Congress agreed to a multi-trillion dollar economic stimulus package created in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 Coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said U.S. lawmakers should “wait and see” whether a fourth congressional effort was needed to respond to the nation’s coronavirus outbreak and its impact.

McConnell, speaking on syndicated Hugh Hewitt radio program, said policy makers should wait to see how the crisis unfolded before jumping on another bill. He also said the idea of pandemic-related U.S. Treasury bonds was interesting.