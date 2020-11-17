Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Coronavirus: Full Coverage

Congress to press ahead on government funding even as COVID-19 aid stalls, McConnell says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks after the Senate Republican GOP leadership election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he hoped to reach a bipartisan agreement this week to continue funding federal agencies even as Congress remain divided over the next round of possible COVID-19 aid.

McConnell said he hoped lawmakers could reach a deal on overall government funding by week’s end and that the next few days could be decisive. The Republican-led Senate still wanted more financial relief amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic but that U.S. House Democrats’ proposal remained too costly, he added.

Reporting by David Morgan and Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up