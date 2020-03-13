Coronavirus deal in question between Trump, Democrats

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats have yet to resolve several issues with President Donald Trump’s administration on a coronavirus aid package that would provide free testing and paid sick leave for workers, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives said on Friday.

The comments by Representative Steny Hoyer once again raised questions about whether the two sides would be able to agree on measures to limit the economic fallout from a pandemic that has infected 138,000 people worldwide, killed more than 5,000 and shuttered schools, sports arenas, theaters and offices.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier that a deal had been reached and a vote would take place soon. But Hoyer said it was not yet in place.

“There are a couple of things,” Hoyer told reporters. “We thought we had an agreement. I think they thought there were some things in there that weren’t in there, or vice versa.”

A White House official had earlier said Trump backed the deal and would announce his support on Twitter, but no announcement from the White House was forthcoming. Hours earlier, the president said at a White House press conference Democrats were “not doing what’s right for the country.”

The bill would provide two weeks of paid sick and family leave for those affected by the virus, according to a summary released by Pelosi’s office. Democrats had initially sought to create a permanent paid sick-leave benefit for the third of U.S. workers who currently lose wages when they stay home due to illness, but Republicans said that was a dealbreaker.

The measure would expand safety-net programs that help people weather economic downturns, including low-income schoolchildren who risk losing access to free breakfast and lunch if their schools are shuttered. It would bolster unemployment aid and the “food stamps” program that helps 34 million low-income people buy groceries.

Federal support for Medicaid would also be increased, giving states a cushion to fund the low-income health insurance program that Trump has repeatedly tried to scale back.

Pelosi did not say whether the bill includes the $1 trillion payroll tax cut that Trump has sought. Republicans and Democrats alike have shown little enthusiasm for that proposal.

Trump’s fellow Republicans in Congress have waited to hear from Trump before weighing in on the measure. Pelosi does not need their support to pass the bill out of the House, but it would probably not get far in the Republican-controlled Senate without bipartisan support.

“It’s not done till it’s done. It’s always that way. We’re all working on it,” said Republican Representative Kay Grainger.

The two sides have struggled to find common ground after quickly passing an $8.3 billion bill last week to pay for vaccine research and other disease-fighting measures.

Trump declared a national emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal aid.

Pelosi said the House will begin work on a third emergency package after passing this one.