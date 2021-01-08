Key Democratic U.S. senator rejects $2,000 COVID-19 checks

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) arrives for a vote on overriding the veto on the National Defense Authorization Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 1, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin on Friday said he opposed the payment of bigger direct checks to help Americans cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, throwing cold water on possible further stimulus payments as the Democrats regain control of the Senate and the White House.

Manchin, a moderate Democrat from West Virginia, a conservative stronghold, told the Washington Post in an interview that he would “absolutely not” support a new round of payments, despite Democratic leaders’ calls for $2,000 checks.

U.S. lawmakers pushed through $600 payments last month as part of a larger legislative package to address the novel coronavirus pandemic, in a compromise between the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate.

The deal was threatened when President Donald Trump insisted that the checks must be for $2,000, despite his own administration’s backing of the $600 compromise, although he eventually signed it into law.

Manchin’s lack of support would complicate President-elect Joe Biden’s push for more direct aid to individuals.

After Democratic victories in this week’s Georgia run-off election, the new Senate chamber will be shared 50-50 with Republicans. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris can impose the Democrats’ position, but only when the votes are tied.