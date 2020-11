U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives for the news conference following the weekly Senate Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he is open to a $500 billion package aimed at alleviating economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic, but the Republican added he has not had any private discussions with Democrats who control the House of Representatives or President-elect Joe Biden, also a Democrat.