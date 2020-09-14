Mnuchin says he will continue to work on COVID-19 deal: CNBC

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin looks on before testifying at the U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on the Trump administration's response to country's economic crisis, on the Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 1, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said there still could be a deal with Congress for more federal coronavirus, aid and that he looked forward to a bipartisan proposal from lawmakers expected later on Monday.

“I will continue to work on this. I’ve told the speaker I’m available anytime to negotiate, no conditions,” he told CNBC in an interview, referring to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.