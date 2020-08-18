Mnuchin says hopes Pelosi interested in COVID-19 talks amid postal efforts

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump wants to move forward with more economic aid amid the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Tuesday, adding that he hopes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is open to further talks as lawmakers prepare to take up funding of the U.S. Postal Service.

“Hopefully since Speaker Pelosi is coming back to look at postal, hopefully she’ll be more interested in sitting down,” Mnuchin told CNBC in an interview. Asked about the possibility of a narrower COVID-19 aid deal, Mnuchin said there was a need to help smaller businesses, adding: “The president would like us to move forward with this.”