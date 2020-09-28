Pelosi says Trump administration must boost COVID-19 aid offer

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about stalled congressional talks with the Trump administration on the latest coronavirus relief during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the Trump administration to boost their offer for more financial aid amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying she planned further talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later on Monday.

Pelosi, in an interview on MSNBC, said the two had spoken briefly on Sunday and that she still hoped Democrats and the White House could find common ground, adding: “He has to come back with much more money to get the job done.”