Pelosi seeks comprehensive deal as COVID-19 aid talks resume

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday warned that coronavirus aid legislation would have to be wide-ranging to “crush” COVID-19, as negotiations with Republicans over a possible deal started again.

The Trump administration is focused on providing separate “standalone” bills to give new emergency aid to struggling U.S. airlines and delivering another round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans. But Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said, “There is no standalone bill without a bigger bill.”

U.S. stocks, which have been highly sensitive to the talks, dipped following Pelosi’s comments.

At her weekly news conference, the House speaker added that she did not know what the prospects were for reaching a deal with the Trump administration on a new coronavirus aid bill.

But she noted some “progress.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump told Fox Business network in a telephone interview about talks, “Now they are starting to work out.” Two days ago, he cut off negotiations via a post on Twitter.

On Wednesday evening, Pelosi spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about the possibility of Congress passing a bill to help the ailing U.S. airline industry.

Pelosi aide Drew Hammill said another conversation was scheduled for Thursday.

Democrats have been pushing for $25 billion in new aid to alleviate airline companies’ planned layoffs. But they also want a more comprehensive bill that includes money to assist state and local governments.