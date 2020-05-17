Pelosi sees negotiations on new $3 trillion coronavirus legislation: CBS

FILE PHOTO - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters in Washington, U.S., May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday there will be negotiations on the new $3 trillion coronavirus relief legislation passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Asked if there has been a Republican response or counteroffer to begin negotiations on the bill passed late on Friday, Pelosi said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” program, “No bill that is proffered will become law without negotiations, so, yeah.”