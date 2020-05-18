Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Hassett

FILE PHOTO: Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is prepared to take further steps if needed to shore up the nation’s economy during the novel coronavirus outbreak, but any final action will not look like House Democrats’ proposed legislation, White House adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday.

Hassett also told CNBC in an interview that the administration understood state and local governments were hurting during the outbreak and that Trump previously has said he was open to additional funding for costs related to the pandemic.