Trump is open to more coronavirus stimulus, but not Democrats' plan: White House

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a meeting on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response with North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and Colorado Governor Jared Polis in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is open to negotiations on another possible stimulus bill amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but not the one put forward by House of Representatives Democrats, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at the White House that the Republican president “was taking his time” to weigh what - if any - more federal action was needed. “He’s open to it,” she added, saying he would like to see a payroll tax cut but that it was not a requirement.