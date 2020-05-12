Business News
May 12, 2020 / 3:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. House No. 2 Democrat said new coronavirus bill due Tuesday

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks inside the U.S. Capitol prior to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to unveil new coronavirus relief legislation on Tuesday afternoon, and could vote on the measure on Friday, the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters that the legislation will include a range of provisions including aid to state and local governments that have been battling the coronavirus pandemic while facing diminished tax income from a shuttered economy.

Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below