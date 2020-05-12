U.S. House No. 2 Democrat said new coronavirus bill due Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks inside the U.S. Capitol prior to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are expected to unveil new coronavirus relief legislation on Tuesday afternoon, and could vote on the measure on Friday, the chamber’s No. 2 Democrat said.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters that the legislation will include a range of provisions including aid to state and local governments that have been battling the coronavirus pandemic while facing diminished tax income from a shuttered economy.