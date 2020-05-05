Connecticut closing schools for remainder of academic year: governor

FILE PHOTO: Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont takes part in a regional cannabis and vaping summit in New York City, New York, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Connecticut’s schools will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the novel coronavirus, Governor Ned Lamont said on Tuesday, following similar moves by the nearby states of New York and New Jersey.

Lamont, who had closed schools and many businesses until at least May 20, said in a statement that he had held out hope that students could return this year but decided “that it’s just not possible,” due to safety concerns.