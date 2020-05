FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump is framed between members of the media as he meets with Iowa Governor Kimberly Reynolds about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) response in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 6, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is doing well and is very healthy, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Thursday, after a U.S. military official who worked at the White House was found to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have tested negative for the virus, the White House said earlier on Thursday. CNN identified the official as Trump’s personal valet.