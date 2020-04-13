New York and five other states to work together on reopening amid coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: New York governor Andrew Cuomo speaks as the USNS Comfort pulls into a berth in Manhattan during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Delaware said on Monday that they planned to coordinate on a plan to reopen businesses and schools after getting the novel coronavirus pandemic under control.

The governors, who all spoke to the press via conference call, did not provide specifics on the timing of any reopening and indicated that while coordinating they would alter their approaches based on the needs of each state.