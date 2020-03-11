British nationals from virus-stricken Grand Princess ship fly home

FILE PHOTO: The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus, seen berthed at the Port of Oakland for a second night in Oakland, California, U.S. March 10, 2020.REUTERS/Kate Munsch

LONDON (Reuters) - British passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship, which was stranded off the Californian coast for days due to an outbreak of coronavirus on board, are now on a U.S. flight back to Britain, the British government said on Wednesday.

“The flight, carrying 135 British nationals and their dependents, departed Oakland Airport at 2315 local time, and is expected to arrive in Birmingham Airport early this evening,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Princess Cruises has arranged travel for the passengers to return to their homes from the airport. They will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.