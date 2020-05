New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks inside of the New York Stock Exchange after earlier ringing the opening bell as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and planned to discuss major investments in infrastructure as a way to jumpstart the economy.

Cuomo also told a daily briefing on Tuesday that he planned to “fast-track” the redevelopment of LaGuardia Airport as part of the state’s efforts to support the economy.