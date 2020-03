People wear masks and stand apart from each other as they wait to enter a Trader Joe’s supermarket after California issued a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Santa Monica, California, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Washington D.C.’s municipal government ordered all non-essential businesses in the U.S. capital to close for a month starting on Wednesday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This Mayor’s Order requires temporary closure of the on-site operation of all non-essential businesses and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people,” Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said in a statement.