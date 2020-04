U.S. President Donald Trump attends the daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that Republicans were “close” to getting a deal with Democrats on another legislative package to help alleviate economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

At a White House briefing, the president suggested there could be a resolution by Monday.