WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, want to meet with him to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief, after talks between Democrats and members of Republican Trump’s administration broke down last week.

“So now Schumer and Pelosi want to meet to make a deal. Amazing how it all works, isn’t it,” Trump wrote on Twitter.